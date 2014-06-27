Bulgaria PM says no grounds for concern over banking system

SOFIA, June 27 Bulgaria's Prime Minister Plamen
Oresharski said on Friday said there was no cause for concern
about the country's banks after a run on its fourth largest
lender last week.
"I see no grounds for concern among the citizens of the
country. The country has sufficient tools (to deal with the
situation)," Oresharski said in a statement. "We will support
all efforts of the central bank ... not to allow any shaking of
public trust in one or other institutions."
The statement came as Bulgarian banking shares fell sharply
for a second consecutive day on the Sofia stock exchange on thin
trading volume.
Last week, customers unnerved by reports of shady deals
involving Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) rushed
to withdraw their deposits, prompting the central bank to seize
control of the lender and shut down its operations.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Gareth Jones)