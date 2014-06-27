Bulgaria PM says no grounds for concern over banking system

SOFIA, June 27 Bulgaria's central bank, in an
unprecedented statement, warned on Friday of an attempt to
destabilise the country through an organised attack on the
banking system and it vowed to use all tools at its disposal to
protect citizens' savings.
The bank urged all state institutions to work together to
protect financial stability and to take legal action against all
those spreading "untrue and ill-intentioned rumours" about the
health of banks.
"In recent days there has been an attempt to destabilise the
state through an organised attack against Bulgarian banks
without any reason," the statement said, adding that First
Investment Bank had been a major target.
Last week, customers unnerved by reports of shady deals
involving Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) rushed
to withdraw their deposits, prompting the central bank to seize
control of the lender and shut down its operations.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, Tsvetelia Tsolova and Matthias
Williams; Writing by Gareth Jones)