Bulgaria briefs Israel, EU on Burgas bombing probe progress

SOFIA Jan 17 Bulgaria's Foreign Minister
Nikolai Mladenov paid a surprise visit to Israel on Thursday to
brief leaders on its probe into a bombing in the Black Sea
resort of Burgas last July that the Israelis blamed on Lebanon's
Hezbollah guerrillas and Iran.
Interior Minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov, in Dublin for talks
with European Union ministers on Thursday, would also update
Bulgaria's EU allies with the latest news, his office said.
Iran has denied involvement in the July 18 attack which
killed five Israeli tourists, their Bulgarian driver and the
bomber. Hezbollah has not publicly responded to charges by
Israel and U.S. agencies that it also played a role.
Linking Hezbollah, a powerful Iranian-backed Shi'ite
Islamist militia that is a part of the Lebanese government, to
the attack may open the way for the EU to join the United States
in branding it a terrorist organisation and freezing its assets
in Europe.
Bulgaria has said the bombing was plotted outside the
country and carried out by foreigners but has yet to publish
full findings from its long-running investigation, which
officials say is not yet complete.
Foreign Minister Mladenov's office confirmed he met Israeli
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Shimon Peres to
discuss the probe, but declined to elaborate.
"The issue was discussed. Results of the investigation will
be made public once it is completed and Bulgaria has enough
evidence to back it up," a foreign ministry spokeswoman said.
An Israeli official told Reuters the talks with Mladenov
"dealt with a sensitive security matter" and did not elaborate.
Publication of the investigation's findings could happen as
early as next month, Bulgarian political sources said, possibly
when the national security council convenes on Feb. 5.
In September, Britain and the Netherlands urged other EU
governments to join the United States in imposing sanctions on
Hezbollah for providing support to Syria's President Bashar
al-Assad.
Iran, which accused Israel of orchestrating the Burgas
bombing for propaganda purposes, also faces escalating Western
sanctions designed to curb its controversial uranium enrichment
and fend off threatened Israeli military attacks on its nuclear
sites.
Israel's biggest-selling newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth,
reported on Thursday that Mladenov was expected to give his
hosts a copy of the investigative report during a "special
visit" to Jerusalem.