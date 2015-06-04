版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 4日 星期四 21:37 BJT

Bulgaria central bank governor agrees to step down on June 19-official

SOFIA, June 4 Bulgarian central bank governor Ivan Iskrov has agreed to step down on June 19, the head of parliamentary budgetary commission Menda Stoyanova said on Thursday.

The ruling GERB party has proposed Dimitar Radev, senior economist with the International Monetary Fund, to take over the central bank post in a bid to restore trust in the banking system following the collapse of Corporate Commercial Bank last year.

"Iskrov has promised to tender his resignation at the moment at which we officially nominate his successor. We have agreed the date of June 19," the national radio quoted Stoyanova, who is also senior GERB party member, as saying.

The central bank was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Toby Chopra)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐