Bulgaria central bank head says ready to step down

SOFIA, July 22 Bulgaria's Central Bank Governor Ivan Iskrov said on Tuesday he was ready to step down provided the current parliament appointed a successor.

In a letter to parliament published on the central bank's website, he said he would not let the bank be used as a political "toy" ahead of an October election, after the institution was attacked for its handling of a banking crisis. Parliament is due to be dissolved in early August.

Iskrov blamed a lack of political consensus for derailing the planned reopening of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) on July 21, after the country's fourth largest lender shut down following a run on deposits.

