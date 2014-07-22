Bulgaria central bank head says ready to step down

BRIEF-Prospero secures C$1.5 mln strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
* Prospero secures c$1.5-million strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
SOFIA, July 22 Bulgaria's Central Bank Governor Ivan Iskrov said on Tuesday he was ready to step down provided the current parliament appointed a successor.
In a letter to parliament published on the central bank's website, he said he would not let the bank be used as a political "toy" ahead of an October election, after the institution was attacked for its handling of a banking crisis. Parliament is due to be dissolved in early August.
Iskrov blamed a lack of political consensus for derailing the planned reopening of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) on July 21, after the country's fourth largest lender shut down following a run on deposits.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; writing by Matthias Williams, editing by John Stonestreet)
* Prospero secures c$1.5-million strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
WASHINGTON, April 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to halt a class action lawsuit against several containerboard manufacturers, which could now face trial on claims of price fixing by tens of thousands of buyers and nearly $12 billion in potential damages.
* Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices signs marketing agreement with Juwai.com, China's largest international property portal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: