Czech PM says CEZ problems in Bulgaria politicised

PRAGUE Feb 19 Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas
said on Tuesday a move by Bulgaria to revoke Czech electricity
company CEZ's licence was highly politicised and he
wanted to hear reasons for such a step.
Bulgaria's prime minister said earlier on Tuesday CEZ's
licence would be revoked after nationwide protests against
rising power prices.
"I perceive the whole problem as strongly politicised
because of upcoming parliamentary elections," Necas said in a
statement.
"I will speak with the general director of CEZ about the
present situation, and I will want to hear from Bulgarian
representatives reasons that led to such an unprecedented step."