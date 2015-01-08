UPDATE 1-Bulgaria says to tap global markets twice in 2015

(Adds quote, details, background)
SOFIA Jan 8 Bulgaria plans to tap global
markets in the first half of this year and then again in the
autumn to finance its fiscal deficit and roll over existing
debt, the finance minister said on Thursday.
The Balkan country, reeling from its biggest banking crisis
since the 1990s and facing sluggish economic growth this year,
plans to raise 6.9 billion levs ($4.2 billion) from foreign
lenders in 2015.
Vladislav Goranov said the government was not in a rush to
raise funds, but believed that markets would be relatively more
liquid at the beginning of the year.
"Both the markets and the government are liquid enough at
this moment, so there is no pressure... We expect good results
on yields, meaning Bulgaria gets cheap financing," Goranov said.
Borrowers such as Bulgaria have benefitted from years when
major central banks have pumped out cheap money, encouraging
investors to seek higher yields in emerging markets, but that
tide is turning as the U.S. Federal Reserve moves to tighten its
policy.
Ratings agency Standard and Poor's cut Bulgaria's sovereign
credit rating to junk, to BB+ from BBB-, in December, citing
weaknesses in its domestic banking system.
However, Fitch and Moody's still rate Bulgaria just inside
investment grade.
Bulgaria plans a fiscal deficit of 3.0 percent of gross
domestic product this year. It also needs to roll over a 1.5
billion euro loan it took in December to prop up the banking
system after the collapse of Corporate Commercial Bank
-- the country's fourth largest lender.
Citi, HSBC and the local units of Societe
Generale and Unicredit, which provided the
1.5 billion euro bridge financing loan last month, are to
arrange the pending bond issue in the first half of the year.
The new borrowing will bring Bulgaria's public debt to 28.4
percent of economic output this year, up from 18 percent in
2013, but it will remain among the EU's least indebted members.
The government extended 2 billion levs to the Deposit
Insurance Fund in December to ensure it pays out guaranteed
deposits at Corpbank, which are estimated at about 3.6 billion
levs in total.
The Fund has already paid out 3.3 billion levs and was
holding talks with international credit institutions and banks
to refinance its debt to the state, its chairman Radoslav
Milenkov said.
