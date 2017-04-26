Bulgaria opts for Swedish Gripen combat jets

SOFIA, April 26 Bulgaria has decided to start
talks with Sweden to acquire eight new Gripen combat jets made
by SAAB, interim deputy prime minister Stefan Yanev
said on Wednesday.
The Balkan country has picked the Swedish offer ahead of
offers to buy secondhand U.S. F-16s from Portugal, equipped with
U.S. weaponry, and secondhand Eurofighter Typhoon fighters from
Italy.
A deal is estimated to be worth about 1.5 billion levs ($836
million).
A special commission for the negotiations is expected to be
set up within a week, Yanev said. The talks with Sweden will be
held by Bulgaria's next government, which is expected to take
office next week.
