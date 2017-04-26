UPDATE 1-Bulgaria opts for Swedish Gripen combat jets

(Adds quote, details)
SOFIA, April 26 Bulgaria has decided to start
talks with Sweden to acquire eight new Gripen combat jets made
by SAAB, interim deputy prime minister Stefan Yanev
said on Wednesday, as the Balkan country seeks to replace its
ageing Soviet-designed MiG-29s.
The Balkan country has picked the Swedish offer in
preference to an offer from Portugal of secondhand U.S. F-16s
equipped with U.S. weaponry and an offer from Italy of
secondhand Eurofighter Typhoon fighters.
A deal is estimated to be worth about 1.5 billion levs ($836
million).
A special commission for the negotiations is expected to be
set up within a week, Yanev said. The talks with Sweden will be
held by Bulgaria's next government, which is expected to take
office next week.
"Sweden's offer is ranked first, followed by Portugal and
Italy," interim Defence Minister Yanev said. "It is normal that
talks start with the first-ranked country."
Last year Bulgaria's parliament approved a plan to acquire
eight new or secondhand fighter jets between 2018 and 2020 to
improve the country's compliance with NATO standards and replace
its MiG-29s.
A final deal would still need parliamentary approval.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova and Angel Krasimirov; Editing
by Greg Mahlich)