Anadarko to participate in Bulgarian offshore tender -official

SOFIA May 6 U.S. oil firm Anadarko Petroleum
plans to take part in tenders for deepwater gas and oil
exploration in Bulgaria's Black Sea waters, a Bulgarian senior
official said on Wednesday.
Bulgaria, eager to reduce its near total dependence on
Russian gas, has opened tenders for exploration of two blocks in
its Black Sea waters and expects bids in September.
Delyan Dobrev, head of the energy parliamentary commission,
met with Anadarko's head for international negotiations, Eric
Fry, during an oil and gas conference in Houston.
"Anadarko plans to participate in the tenders," Dobrev said
in a statement after the meeting.
Statoil and Exxon Mobil have said they will
consider bidding in the tenders for the Silistar and Teres
offshore blocks which cover an area of 7,000 and 4,000 square
kilometres respectively.
The two are close to the Neptune block in Romanian Black Sea
waters, where Austria's OMV's has said it could
produce up to 84 billion of cubic metres of gas.
Royal Dutch Shell and the Turkish Petroleum
Corporation have also started deepwater exploration in Turkish
waters of the Black Sea, just a few kilometres from the Silistar
and Teres blocks, Dobrev said.
This, and initial soft tests of the two blocks has raised
Bulgaria's hopes of finding oil and gas deposits and
diversifying its gas supplies which are currently come almost
entirely from Russian gas exporter Gazprom.
The Balkan country hopes to issue 5-year permits for
exploratory drilling.
France's Total along with Austria's OMV
and Spain's Repsol are expected to start drilling for
oil and gas in the Han Asparuh offshore block, Bulgaria's
largest, in the first quarter of 2016.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Jason Neely)