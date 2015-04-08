UPDATE 1-AES, ContourGlobal agree to cut power prices in Bulgaria

(Adds quote, details, background)
SOFIA, April 8 U.S. power companies AES
and ContourGlobal agreed to cut the price of electricity they
sell to Bulgaria's public power provider NEK on Wednesday, in
exchange for NEK making about 700 million levs ($389 million) in
late payments by July.
The deals could boost Prime Minister Boiko Borisov's
government, as the Balkan country has been struggling to keep
politically sensitive electricity costs at bay and cut the huge
deficits in its inefficient energy sector.
High electricity prices sparked protests that toppled
Borisov's previous government in February 2013.
AES and ContourGlobal sell electricity to state-owned NEK
under 15-year contracts, and the energy minister said at a press
conference in Sofia that the new deals would slash capacity
payments, part of the overall price, by a total of 30 percent.
"This is our contribution for the government's efforts to
stabilise the energy sector," said Julian Nebreda, AES Corp.'s
President for Europe, Middle East and East Africa.
The cut of the capacity payments for AES's Bulgarian's 670
megawatt (MW) coal-fired plant is about 14 percent, and for
ContourGlobal's 908 MW generator it is about 17 percent, Energy
Minister Temenuzhka Petkova told reporters after the signing.
The two long-term power contracts, which expire in 2024 for
ContourGlobal and in 2026 for AES, will not be extended, and the
new arrangements will save about 1 billion levs for debt-ridden
NEK.
The two firms' coal-fired plants, both situated in the
coal-mining Maritsa East complex in southeast Bulgaria, produce
about 25 percent of the country's power.
"The agreement is good for Bulgaria. It is a good
compromise," said Garry Levesley, ContourGlobal's executive vice
president.
($1 = 1.7984 leva)
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Matthias Williams
and Mark Potter)