Bulgaria approves power price cut deal with ContourGlobal

SOFIA Aug 27 Bulgaria's energy regulator on
Thursday approved the power purchasing agreement between U.S.
power company ContourGlobal and the Balkan country's public
power provider NEK.
In July, ContourGlobal and AES agreed to cut the
price of electricity they sell to NEK in exchange for the
debt-ridden state power provider making nearly 900 million levs
($519.54 million) in late payments.
Bulgaria's state-owned energy holding company BEH is
considering a syndicated loan of about 1 billion levs to pay
back delayed dues to the two U.S. thermal power producers.
"At a closed sitting earlier today, the commission approved
the agreement between NEK and ContourGlobal on amendments to the
energy purchase contract," Ivan Ivanov, chair of the Commission
for Energy and Water Regulation (KEVR), told reporters.
"The commission kept its engagement in terms of the two
agreements with the power plants," he said.
KEVR approved the agreement between AES and NEK in June.
The cut in capacity payments for AES's Bulgarian's 670
megawatt (MW) coal-fired plant is about 14 percent, and for
ContourGlobal's 908 MW generator it is about 17 percent.
The deals could boost Prime Minister Boiko Borisov's
government, as the Balkan country has been struggling to keep
politically sensitive electricity costs at bay and cut the huge
deficits in its inefficient energy sector.
High electricity prices sparked protests that toppled
Borisov's previous government in February 2013.
The two long-term power contracts, which expire in 2024 for
ContourGlobal and in 2026 for AES, will not be extended, and the
new arrangements will save about 1 billion levs for debt-ridden
NEK.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by David Evans)