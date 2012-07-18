Israeli prime minister blames Iran for Bulgaria bomb

JERUSALEM, July 18 Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday blamed Iran for a bomb blast
which killed at least three people in the Bulgarian resort of
Burgas and said Israel would respond.
"All the signs lead to Iran. Only in the past few months we
have seen Iranian attempts to attack Israelis in Thailand,
India, Georgia, Kenya, Cyprus and other places," Netanyahu said
in a statement.
"Eighteen years exactly after the blast at the Jewish
community centre in Argentina, murderous Iranian terror
continues to hit innocent people. This is an Iranian terror
attack that is spreading throughout the entire world. Israel
will react powerfully against Iranian terror," he said.