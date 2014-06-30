Bulgaria's First Investment Bank shares leap after state reassurances

SOFIA, June 30 Shares in Bulgaria's First
Investment Bank jumped 33.94 percent on low volume in
early trade on Monday after the president gave reassurances that
citizens' bank deposits were safe despite runs on two major
lenders.
The share price of Bulgaria's third largest lender tumbled
by about 24 percent on Friday as jittery depositors spooked by
an earlier bank run on Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank)
rushed to withdraw savings.
"We see a recovery of trust in the market. The pick-up in
the share price of First Investment Bank reflects a necessary
correction after last week's plunge and is also a result of the
country's resolve to support the banking system", a trader with
Sofia-based Karoll Brokerage told Reuters.
President Rosen Plevneliev, other senior politicians and the
central bank have been trying to reassure Bulgarians that their
savings are safe and backed by state guarantees.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova, writing by Gareth Jones)