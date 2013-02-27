版本:
Bulgaria parliament paves way for power price cuts

SOFIA Feb 27 Bulgaria's parliament passed a law on Wednesday that will make it easier to cut electricity prices, in a bid to ease public anger that pushed the government to resign.

The new law allows regulators to change prices more often than the current once a year, and paves the way to push through a pledge to ease prices by 8 percent from March.
