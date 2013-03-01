Bulgaria proposes 6pct power price cut after protests

UPDATE 1-Powertech seeks Japan chip technology with purchases from Micron
* Likes Japan's leading edge in IOT, vehicle electronics (Recasts and adds chairman comments)
SOFIA, March 1 Bulgaria's energy regulator proposed an average 6.4 percent cut in household electricity prices on Friday, less than the eight-percent cut promised by Prime Minister Boiko Borisov who resigned last week after mass protests over high utility bills.
The regulator proposed a 7.3 percent price cut for customers of Austria's EVN, a 6.7 percent cut for customers of Czech CEZ and 5.3 percent cut for those of Czech Energo-Pro.
The regulator said it would consult with the public over the cuts and decide on the new tariffs on March 5.
* Likes Japan's leading edge in IOT, vehicle electronics (Recasts and adds chairman comments)
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.