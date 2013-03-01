版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 1日 星期五 22:15 BJT

Bulgaria proposes 6pct power price cut after protests

SOFIA, March 1 Bulgaria's energy regulator proposed an average 6.4 percent cut in household electricity prices on Friday, less than the eight-percent cut promised by Prime Minister Boiko Borisov who resigned last week after mass protests over high utility bills.

The regulator proposed a 7.3 percent price cut for customers of Austria's EVN, a 6.7 percent cut for customers of Czech CEZ and 5.3 percent cut for those of Czech Energo-Pro.

The regulator said it would consult with the public over the cuts and decide on the new tariffs on March 5.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐