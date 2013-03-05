Bulgaria cuts household electricity prices by 7 pct

SOFIA, March 5 Bulgaria's energy regulator cut
the electricity costs for households by an average of 7 percent
as of Tuesday following mass protests over high utility bills
and poverty that toppled the centre-right government last month.
A regulator spokeswoman said that initial information on
Friday that the cut will be 6.4 percent was a result of
technical miscalculation.
The regulator said the cut will come at the expense of the
power distributors, Czech company CEZ, Energo-Pro
and Austria's EVN, by decreasing the amount
they can claim for technical losses to 12 percent from 15
percent at present.
The regulator also cut by one percent the price at which the
public provider NEK sells electricity for households, due to a
decrease in the price of power produced by gas-fired plants.