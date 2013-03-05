Bulgaria cuts household electricity prices by 7 pct

SOFIA, March 5 Bulgaria's energy regulator cut the electricity costs for households by an average of 7 percent as of Tuesday following mass protests over high utility bills and poverty that toppled the centre-right government last month.

A regulator spokeswoman said that initial information on Friday that the cut will be 6.4 percent was a result of technical miscalculation.

The regulator said the cut will come at the expense of the power distributors, Czech company CEZ, Energo-Pro and Austria's EVN, by decreasing the amount they can claim for technical losses to 12 percent from 15 percent at present.

The regulator also cut by one percent the price at which the public provider NEK sells electricity for households, due to a decrease in the price of power produced by gas-fired plants.