INSIGHT-Power rustlers turn the screw in Bulgaria, EU's poorest country

* Power theft goes largely unchecked
* Power price protests led to fall of government in Feb
* EU urging Bulgaria to stamp out graft, observe rule of law
By Sam Cage
SOFIA, March 6 In a rundown area on the edge of
Bulgaria's capital, where violent protests over power prices
brought down the government last month, some residents are
risking their lives and their neighbours' wrath to steal
electricity.
Struggling to make ends meet in the European Union's poorest
country, thieves bypass the meter or piggyback on someone else's
supply.
"They do tricky stuff - putting toothpicks in the light
switches, so that the electricity in the entrance can go on and
they can hook up to it," said Lora Todorova, administrator of a
communist-era apartment block in Modern Suburb, a district that
belies its name.
No one seems to be doing anything about it, she says, not
the police, nor the power companies, but then few things run as
well as they ought.
Six years after joining the EU, governance in Bulgaria
remains deeply dysfunctional and graft ridden, despite efforts
in Brussels to force Sofia to clean up its act. It is the bloc's
second most corrupt member, says Transparency International.
"Our compatriots make clear they want simple things - they
want decent politicians, they don't want to be robbed, they do
not want to be lied to, and they want to live good lives,"
President Rosen Plevneliev said in a speech last week.
With next month's elections almost certainly heading for a
hung parliament and raising questions over economic stability,
those aspirations are unlikely to be met any time soon.
Outgoing premier Boiko Borisov has alienated his potential
coalition partners, while his main rival, Socialist leader
Sergei Stanishev, whose party is neck and neck with Borisov's,
says he won't be premier if his party wins. Some think a new
political force could come from nowhere, inspired by the
dramatic rise of comic Beppe Grillo's Five Star Movement in
Italy's elections last month.
"The phrase lions led by donkeys comes to mind when I think
of the Bulgarian people and some of the politicians they get,"
said Andy Anderson, a Briton who runs Stara Planina Properties
in the town of Ruse on the Danube.
DYSFUNCTIONAL
Bulgaria's population has shrunk 7 percent in a decade to
7.3 million as citizens fled its toxic mix of corruption, weak
rule of law and poor infrastructure. Many in the bloc, and
especially in Britain, are concerned that a flood of migrants
will leave Bulgaria and neighbouring Romania when the last
remaining restrictions are lifted at the end of this year.
Both countries, whose justice systems are under EU
monitoring, will remain blocked from passport-free travel into
the Schengen zone due to corruption and organised crime.
Successive governments have failed to solve hundreds of
high-profile contract killings that have plagued Sofia and other
cities since the late 1990s.
Everyday life is a struggle, made worse by frequent
low-level corruption. Even hospital patients must visit a cash
point first as doctors and nurses insist on extra payment above
their tiny salaries. All of which helped fuel demonstrations
that have continued for nearly a month. Three protestors have
even set themselves on fire in protest at high fuel prices and
low standards of living. Two of them died.
In response, Bulgaria cut electricity prices by an average 7
percent from March 1 and is revoking the licence of Czech
utility CEZ, saying the distributors are to blame for
the high bills. The companies say they have done nothing wrong.
"I am positive that there is some kind of conspiracy with
the electricity bills," outgoing premier Borisov said.
By risking a diplomatic row with the Czech government, which
is the majority owner of CEZ, and the rest of the EU, Bulgaria
has alarmed investors and highlighted a tendency among some new
EU members, like Hungary and Romania, to test the bloc's rules.
In the meantime, Bulgarians expect little will change.
"We live in a time where corruption dictates the actions of
politicians," said student Grigor Radkov, 24, walking in central
Sofia, where plush shops and pedestrianised streets are a far
cry from the surrounding estates.
Back in Modern Suburb - Moderno Predgradie in Bulgarian -
where small houses are scattered among crumbling apartment
blocks and patches of overgrown waste ground, apartment
adminstrator Todorova is heartened by the approach of spring,
when power bills should fall and the two or three families
stealing electricity will have less need.
Other residents have unusually high bills, and inspectors
from CEZ, distributor for the area, have confirmed there have
been thefts, she said.
People do not appear ashamed of stealing from their
neighbours, and residents witnessed a party with loud music and
lights in an apartment disconnected for non-payment of bills.
Some use open fires to keep warm because they cannot pay for
electricity for heating, yet still receive a bill for 150 levs
($100), more than half a regular pension.
The companies say they lose about 15 percent of supply
during distribution - compared with less than 10 percent in
other ex-communist EU countries - and some analysts say the
total figure could be as high as a quarter. Theft must account
for a "substantial" part of the difference, said Georgi Kaschiev
of the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences in
Vienna.
There are no official data on the total cost of thefts,
because much of it is undetected or the losses are borne not by
the companies but innocent customers.
Thefts on CEZ's network rose 28 percent in the first half of
2012, and it said it was working with authorities to address the
problem, which lowers quality and security of supply, as well as
being dangerous.
"Every morning, I check the board with the meters to see
whether there are strange wires connected where they should not
be," said Todorova. "I do the same when I go back home. But they
steal during the night - I cannot stand guard 24 hours."