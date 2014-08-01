Bulgaria signs nuclear deal with Westinghouse

SOFIA Aug 1 Bulgaria - one of five European
Union states that depend totally on Russia for nuclear fuel -
and Westinghouse Electric Company signed a shareholder agreement
on Friday that would pave the way for construction of a new
nuclear reactor, officials said.
Westinghouse, the world's largest nuclear fuel producer and
part of Japan's Toshiba group, will take a 30 percent
stake in Kozloduy NPP - New Build, which is building new units
at the Kozloduy nuclear site in Bulgaria.
"The agreement is signed. It will however only enter into
force if approved by the next government," said Ivan Genov,
chief executive of Kozloduy nuclear plant.
Bulgaria's government resigned last week, paving the way for
an interim government to take over for two months, ahead of a
snap election in October.
