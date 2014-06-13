UPDATE 2-Bulgaria's government likely to quit with gas pipeline dilemma unresolved

* Government survives vote but expected to resign shortly
* Bulgaria faces second snap election in barely a year
* Sofia faces tough decision on Russia gas pipeline
* S&P rating verdict due on Friday
June 13 Bulgaria's coalition government survived
its fifth no-confidence vote on Friday but is still expected to
resign soon after a poor showing by the ruling Socialists in
May's European Parliament elections.
Friday's vote was just the latest chapter in a prolonged
period of political instability dogging Bulgaria, the European
Union's poorest member state, which has stymied urgently needed
economic reforms and efforts to tackle pervasive graft.
The next government must also walk a diplomatic tightrope
over the fate of the Russian-led South Stream gas pipeline,
whose proposed construction has thrust Bulgaria into the middle
of a dispute between Moscow, its Cold War overlord, and the EU.
Prime Minister Plamen Oresharski's coalition scraped through
its latest parliamentary test with 114 votes to 109, although
the nationalist Attack party voted with the centre-right
opposition after propping up the government over the past year.
Opposition lawmakers chanted "resign" as Oresharski walked into
parliament.
"This government is exhausted, it cannot continue to
govern," Attack party leader Volen Siderov said before the vote.
Despite winning the vote, the government is due to resign
within days or weeks after the Socialists bowed to calls from
their coalition ally, which represents Bulgaria's ethnic Turkish
community, and the opposition to hold the second snap election
in little more than a year.
President Rosen Plevneliev is then expected to appoint a
caretaker government until the election. Analysts expect the
centre-right opposition GERB party to win, though it may
struggle to cobble together a stable coalition government.
Underlining how construction of the Bulgarian section of the
gas pipeline may be held hostage to domestic politics, GERB says
it will scrap a contract worth more than 3.5 billion euros ($4.8
billion) awarded to a consortium led by Russia's Stroytransgaz
if elected.
Stroytransgaz is owned by businessman Gennady Timchenko, who
was put on a U.S. sanctions list after Russia's annexation of
Ukraine's Black Sea region of Crimea.
Both Washington and Brussels have threatened to punish
Bulgaria if it continues work on the project, which aims to pump
Russian gas to European markets by circumventing Ukraine.
Serbia, which is seeking entry into the EU but like Bulgaria
has historical ties to Russia, has insisted construction on its
leg of the pipeline will go ahead as planned.
Oresharski on Sunday said Bulgaria had stopped work on the
project until it gets a green light from Brussels to continue.
"The South Stream pipeline cannot be stopped with one
statement," said Socialist leader Sergei Stanishev, during a
debate on South Stream that followed the no confidence vote.
"What is important actually is to take into account the
political environment, to give a clear explanation (to the EU
Commission) and see how to move this project forward because it
is important for Bulgaria."
RATINGS VERDICT LOOMS
Bulgaria has enjoyed mostly stable governments since the
fall of its Communist regime in 1989. But street protests in
2013 toppled a GERB-led administration then nearly felled its
Socialist successor.
The technocrat Oresharski has ruled in a minority coalition
government and for much of its brief time in office faced down
calls by protesters and the opposition to resign.
The next government will inherit sluggish economic growth of
1.3 percent, persistently high unemployment and plummeting
foreign investment flows.
The International Monetary Fund mission in Bulgaria on
Thursday cited instability as a key risk to its outlook after
predicting a modest pick up in Bulgaria's economic growth.
The global agency Standard & Poor's is expected to deliver
its ratings verdict on Bulgaria later on Friday, having changed
its outlook to negative in December, also citing political
instability among the risks to growth.
Bulgaria's political parties have yet to agree on when the
election should be held. The Socialists want it in July, a date
that other parties dismissed as unrealistic.
"The early elections will be most probably held in late
September and we can expect the life of this cabinet to continue
until mid-July," said Kancho Stoichev, an analyst with the
pollster Gallup. "This would be a logical step and it will allow
the preparation of the elections in August and September."
