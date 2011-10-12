PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Oct 12

SOFIA Oct 12 These are some of the main stories
in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
GENERAL AND POLITICS
- The traffic police will impose a fine of 1,000 levs ($697)
and will take the driving licence for more than a year of
drivers who refuse to go though an alcohol and drug tests.
(Klasa, Novinar, Monitor, Trud, 24 Chasa, Sega)
TRUD - Bulgaria ranks first in the European Union in number
of deaths due to heart attacks, the national public health
centre said.
ECONOMY
- The prices of natural gas will rise between 4 to 8 percent
as of next year if the government introduces the new tax on the
fuel, head of the state energy regulator said. The rise will
affect heating prices too. (Klasa, Dnevnik, Monitor, Pari,
Standart, Sega)
- Bulgaria plans to cut the funds for security and increase
the spending for education, sports and culture, Finance Minister
Simeon Djankov said. (Klasa, Standart).
- Bulgaria may start the production of electric cars this
spring at the new car plant near Lovech controlled by Litex
Motors, Economy and Energy Minister Traicho Traikov said.
(Klasa, Dnevnik, Pari, Standart, Sega)
- Environment Minister Nona Karadzhova declined to sign an
environment impact assessment of Canadian miner Dundee Precious
metals for a new open pit gold mine in southern Bulgaria and
returned it to the chief environment council for reassessment.
(Klasa, Pari, Standart)
($1 = 1.434 Bulgarian Levs)
(Sofia newsroom, Tel: +359-2-939-9730))