PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Jan 30

- Bulgaria will seek waivering of U.S. visas for Bulgarians during the visit of U.S. Secretary of State Hilary Clinton, officials said. (Trud, 24 Chasa, Sega, Monitor)

-Bulgaria has signed the ACTA agreement that aims to protect intellectual rights, without holding a public debate. (Capital daily, Sega, Klasa)

MONITOR - Two people have died over the weekend in the freezing temperatures in the country.

- The Supreme Administrative Court confirmed Canadian Dundee Precious Metals can develop a open pit gold mine in southeastern Bulgaria. (Capital daily, Klasa)

- Business sentiment worsened in January and dropped 0.7 percent on a monthly basis due to a fall in retail sales.