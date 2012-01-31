PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Jan 31

SOFIA Jan 31 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Hundreds of schools in Bulgaria are closed as the country grabbed in a cold snap, with temperatures falling to -20 degrees Celsius. (24 Chasa, Trud, Monitor, Klasa, Standart, Sega)

- Sofia was voted the best Bulgarian city for living in a survey organised by a national radio-station. (24 Chasa, Capital daily, Trud)

- Some 56 percent of the Bulgarians oppose the total ban of smoking in closed public areas as of June, a new survey showed. (24 Chasa, Capital daily, Klasa, Monitor)

STANDART - Over 3,000 police officers will be laid off as parts of reforms to overhaul the police.