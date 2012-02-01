PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Feb 1

SOFIA Feb 1 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Some 454 schools remained closed due to the freezing temperatures, education ministry said. (Klasa, 24 Chasa, Monitor, Trud)

- Bulgaria joined the European Union's fiscal pact, but would still lead independent tax policy, Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said. (Capital daily, Sega, Trud, Monitor)

- The banking sector ended 2011 with a profit of 586 million levs, 5 percent less from a year ago, while the bad loans stood at 15 percent of all extended credits, central bank data showed.