PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Feb 2

SOFIA Feb 2 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The heating costs in January will be at least 20 percent more expensive because of the freezing cold, officials said. (Trud, Monitor)

- The Bulgarian government proposed five new ambassadors to take places of the ones that a historical commission revealed as collaborators of the former secret police during the Communist era. (Trud, 24 Chasa, Monitor, Klasa)

- Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev attended a ceremony commemorating the victims of the 45-year Communist regime which collapsed in 1989. (Sega, 24 Chasa, Monitor, Capital daily, Klasa)