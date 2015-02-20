PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Feb 20

SOFIA Feb 20 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Bulgaria's Supreme Judicial Council suspended the head of the Sofia City Court Chairwoman Vladislava Janeva following reports that she has signed improperly permissions for using wire-taping devices as part of an probe at the interior ministry. (Trud, 24 Chasa, Presa, Denvnik, Monitor, Standart, Sega, Capital Daily)

-- The Association of Commercial Banks in Bulgaria urged the government to seek a consensus and agree for an appointment of deputy central bank governor in charge of banking supervision to restore trust in the banking system. The parliament dismissed Tsvetan Gounev from the post in December following the collapse of Corporate Commercial Bank. (Trud, Capital Daily, Standart, Presa, 24 Chasa)

TRUD - Bulgaria is expected to sign on Friday a preliminary memorandum to decrease the price under which the Balkan country is obliged to buy electricity produced by the thermal power plants controlled by U.S. AES and ContourGlobal, a member of parliamentary energy commission said.

STANDART- Energy ministers of Greece, Romania and possibly Hungary are expected to visit Sofia after March 15 to discuss the options for building a vertical gas pipeline, connecting the southeastern European countries, Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said.

CAPITAL DAILY- Sirma Group Holding, one of Bulgaria's leading software companies, said it plans to offer 16 million new shares and raise up to 26.4 million levs ($15.10 million) at an initial public offering at the Bulgarian bourse. ($1 = 1.7224 leva)