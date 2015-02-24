PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Feb 24

SOFIA Feb 24 These are some of the main stories
in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- The European Commission has notified Bulgaria that
payments under operational program Regional Development
2007-2013 can now restart. The payments were temporarily
suspended so as to guarantee the efficiency of control systems
(Trud, Standart, Presa, 24 Chasa, Capital daily, Monitor, Sega,
Duma).
-- The defence ministry could be forced to lay off 4600
military and civilian officers due to budget restrictions,
Defence Minister Nikolay Nenchev said (24 Chasa, Presa, Monitor,
Duma, Sega).
-- Some 7306 Bulgarians, who are part of the military
reserve force, have been summoned to appear at their local
military districts this year, Defence Minister Nikolay Nenchev
said. It appears that more people have been summoned for less
than month and a half in 2015 compared to the number of people
summoned in each of the years 2011, 2012 and 2013 but Nenchev
dismissed rumours that there is an ongoing mobilisation in
Bulgaria due to the conflict in Ukraine (Presa, Duma, 24 Chasa,
Monitor, Sega).
-- Ukraine's ambassador to Sofia Mykola Baltazhy stated that
a large wave of refugees fleeing the conflict in his country was
not expected to reach Bulgaria.
-- Prime Minister Boiko Borisov has urged General Stoyan
Tonev, the head of the healthcare committee in parliament, to
resign and leave all his offices as part of the ruling GERB
party. Tonev came in the spotlight after an audit of the defence
ministry in the Medical Military Academy, a medical institution
he headed between 2002 and 2013, showing that while he was
running the facility, a private entity was functioning in it
that generated 10 million levs in losses to the detriment of the
state-owned institution. Tonev denied any wrongdoing (Capital
daily, Presa, Standart, Monitor, Duma, Sega).