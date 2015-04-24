PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - April 24

SOFIA, April 24 These are some of the main
- The Court of Justice of the European Union ruled Bulgaria
has breached EU rules while awarding digital transmission
multiplex licenses four years ago. Sofia needs to take steps to
amend the situation or face hefty fines. (24 Chasa, Trud, Sega,
Presa)
--Police arrested a nurse which has assaulted a newborn and
caused serious injuries to the four-day old child. (Telegraf,
Trud, 24 Chasa, Presa)
-- The State Audit Office will carry out an investigation
into the effectiveness of the banking supervision unit at the
central bank, the parliamentary budgetary commission decided.
(Trud, Capital Daily)
-- The electricity prices will increase by about 20 percent
once Bulgarian fully liberalise its power market at the end of
the year, analysts said, pointing to experience of other
markets. (Trud, 24 Chasa, Monitor)
SEGA - Bulgaria's ageing Russian-made jet fighters MiG-29
will not be able to fly after September 9, when the contract for
their maintenance expire, Defence Minister Nikolay Nenchev said,
saying he has declined to renew the contract with the Russian
company due to three-times higher costs.
CAPITAL DAILY - The state-owned public power provider NEK
said it plans to further limit payments to green energy
producers, calculating their production by hours they had worked
and not megawatt hours of energy they have produced - a decision
which, if not amended is likely to trigger an avalanche of
lawsuits, industry officials said.
-- U.S> insurance giant AIG opened a client service
centre in Bulgaria that will serve its customers in 17 markets
and plans to employ some 500 people by the end of the year.
(Capital Daily, Presa)