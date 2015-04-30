PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - April 30

SOFIA, April 30 These are some of the main
stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Two senior police officers resigned over what Interior
Minister Rumyana Bachvarova described as exceeding of powers by
police during impounding of assets of TV7 station. The two
officials have submitted their resignations for failing to
ensure adequate coordination and planning of police operation
that aimed to assist court-appointed sequestrates in seizing
electronic equipment at the headquarters and studios of the
private TV channel (Presa, Standart, 24 Chasa, Monitor, Sega,
Duma).
-- American IT giant Hewlett-Packard, one of the biggest
investors in Bulgaria, has opened a hi-tech facility in Business
Park Sofia, which will be used for the simulation of
technological and business processes and the training of experts
of the company in the Balkan country (Standart, Presa, 24 Chasa,
Monitor, Capital daily).
-- Bulgaria's business confidence indicator has risen by 2.5
percent in April compared to the previous month due to the
improved business climate in construction and retail trade, the
statistics office said (Standart, Monitor).
-- There is a professed demand for approximately 40,000 IT
professionals on Bulgarian labor market, the domestic
association of information technologies said