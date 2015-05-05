PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - May 5

SOFIA May 5 These are some of the main stories
in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- The unserviced loans at Corporate Commercial Bank
(Corpbank) spiked to 5 billion levs, or 99.3 percent of
the bank's credits at the end of March, data from the bankrupt
lender showed. (Monitor, Sega, Standart, Trud)
-- Bulgaria may repair only few of its Russian-made MiG-29
jet fighters, so that it can continue to guard its skies,
Defence Minister Nikolay Nenchev said. (Monitor, Presa, Sega,
Trud)
CAPITAL DAILY - Japanese car parts producer Yazaki Corp
plans to build a third car parts plant in Bulgarian and invest
30 million euros.
-- Police and firemen are threatening with protests if the
government push ahead with plans to impose a retiring age for
the police forces at 53 years of age, which should gradually
increase to 55 years. (Capital Daily, Monitor, Presa, Sega,
Standart, Trud)