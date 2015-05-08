PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - May 8

SOFIA May 8 These are some of the main stories
in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Central bank administrators at insolvent Corporate
Commercial Bank have lifted collateral over serious assets at
the bank and have also amended the deposit contracts of about
1,000 people so that they can get back 100,000 euros, guaranteed
by the state, Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said. (24 Chasa,
Capital Daily, Monitor, Standart, Trud)
MONITOR - U.S. oil firms Hunt Oil and Noble Energy
will be considering whether to bid for deepwater gas and oil
exploration in the Bulgarian Black Sea waters, Bulgarian
officials said.
- NATO member Bulgaria is considering to put back in
operation ageing Russian-made jet fighters MiG-21, after its
current air force fleet of MiG-29 fighters needs overhaul, the
head of the parliamentary defence commission said. (Monitor,
Sega)
($1 = 1.7477 leva)