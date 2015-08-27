PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Aug 27

SOFIA Aug 27 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Bulgarian government adopted an action plan aimed at fighting poverty in an attempt to achieve the goal of reducing the number of destitute by 260,000 by 2020. The measures to be implemented in 2015 and 2016 will focus on ensuring equal access to pre-school and school education, quality healthcare, and sustainability of social payments (Capital daily, Duma).

-- Local elections and referendum on remote electronic voting on October 25 are estimated to cost 51 million levs ($29.55 million), Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said (Trud, Standart, Sega, Monitor, Duma, Telegraf).

-- Bulgaria's National Electric Company (NEK) and U.S. energy giant AES's, which operates a thermal power plant in the Balkan country, finalized the agreement to amend their long-term contract for purchasing electricity generated by the thermal power plant. Under the amendments, AES Bulgaria agreed to a 14-percent cut in the capacity price for electricity generated by the Maritsa East 1 coal-fired plant, which will enter into force once NEK pays back the full amount of its liabilities to the plant adding up to 500 million levs (Standart, Duma). ($1 = 1.7259 leva)