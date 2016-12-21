PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Dec 21

SOFIA Dec 21 These are some of the main stories
in Bulgarian newspapers on Wedmesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
24 CHASA - President Rosen Plevneliev is expected to appoint
an interim government shortly after talks to form a new
government in the current parliament failed, sources familiar
with the matter said.
-- Swiss mineral fertilizer producer Eurochem Trading wants
to buy Bulgarian fertilizer producer Agricola Bulgaria,
controlled by Agrium, data from Bulgarian competition
watchdog showed. (Capital Daily, 24 Chasa)
-- Belgian company Spadel Group said it has signed
an agreement to acquire Bulgaria's leading mineral water bottler
Devin from private equity fund Advent International for 120
million euros ($124.93 million). (Capital Daily, Duma,
Standart)
SEGA - About 600 migrants, who have applied for a
humanitarian or refugee status have left the refugee centres
since the start of December and the state does not know their
whereabouts. Over 1,500 asylum seekers have left the centres in
November, officials said.
TRUD - Bulgaria's power exports plunged 40 percent this
year, data from the national power grid operator showed.
($1 = 0.9605 euros)