PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Oct 8

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOFIA Oct 8 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
GENERAL AND POLITICS
- The website of the government was blocked on Sunday, most probably by the international activist hacker group Anonymous. (24 Chasa, Monitor, Standart)
- Six officials from the state Road infrastructure agency were arrested for possible misuse of state fees. (Capital Daily, Monitor)
- If National Bank of Greece buys Eurobank in Greece, their units in Bulgaria will create the biggest retail bank in the Balkan country with total assets of 12.4 billion levs (24 Chasa, Capital Daily)
ECONOMICS AND BUSINESS
CAPITAL DAILY - Bulgaria's energy utility NEK should start talks to cut electricity prices under long-term power purchase agreements with thermal power plants, controlled by U.S. companies AES and Contour Global, head of energy regulator said. The cuts can be between 15 to 20 percent, he said.
- Bulgarian tax authorities have agreed with Switzerland to receive bank and tax information for Bulgarians who have bank accounts there, Finance Minister simeon Djankov said. (Capital Daily, Klasa)
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.