PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Oct 9

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Prime Minister Boiko Borisov call on Nabucco Committee to support financially Bulgaria if it wants the interconnection between Bulgaria and Turkey to be constructed before 2018 (Presa, Trud, 24 Chasa, Capital daily, Standart, Monitor)

PRESA - Bulgaria's population will shrink to below seven million by the end of 2013, according to an expert from the country's Center for Demographic Policy.

- Salaries of Bulgarian teachers will go up by five percent while wages of employees in the army sector will increase between seven and 10 percent at the beginning of 2013 (Standart, Trud, 24 Chasa, Sega, Capital daily, Duma, Presa, Monitor)

- Representatives of Bulgaria's restaurant and hotel sector have written an open letter to Prime Minister Boiko Borisov, insisting on revoking the full smoking ban in indoor spaces. State budget would incur losses of 228 million levs ($151.17 million) a year from taxes, the businessmen said (Standart, Trud, Presa, Duma).

KLASA - Bulgarian renewable energy producers, who staged their third protest, have threatened to notify the European Commission that the recently introduced grid access fee constitutes unregulated state aid to power distributors.

- A young man was killed and another man and five-year-old boy were injured during a regatta near the Bulgarian capital Sofia (Standart, Trud, 24 Chasa, Monitor).