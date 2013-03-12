PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 12

SOFIA, March 12 These are some of the main
stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Bulgarian ambassador to France Marin Raikov is the most
likely choice of President Rosen Plevneliev to head the interim
government, sources familiar with the process said. (24 Chasa,
Standart, Trud, Presa)
- Kalin Hristov, deputy central bank governor in charge of
the currency board will most likely be appointed interim finance
minister, sources said. (Trud, Standart)
- President Plevneliev is expected to dissolve the
parliament, appoint the interim government and call the early
elections on Thursday or Friday, outgoing parliament speaker
Tsetska Tsacheva said. (Standart, Presa)
- Bulgarian electricity utility NEK has put revenues from
electricity bills of citizens as a special pledge for the loans
with which U.S. AES and GlobalContour have built and
upgraded units at their thermal power plants in Bulgaria,
outgoing Energy Minister Delyan Dobrev said. (24 Chasa,
Standart, Trud, Capital Daily, Monitor, Sega, Presa)
- Gas wholesaler Bulgargaz has offered a 3.2 percent
decrease in the natural gas prices in the second quarter.