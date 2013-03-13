PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 13

SOFIA, March 13 These are some of the main
- A new ministry in charge of the implementation of an
electronic government has been established in Bulgaria. Roman
Vasilev has been announced as the country's Electronic
Government Minister (Presa, Standart, 24 Chasa, Trud, Duma).
- Bulgarian parliament denounced at second reading the
trilateral agreement for the construction of the
Burgas-Alexandoupolis oil pipeline (Presa, Sega, Trud, Duma).
- The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) holds reliable
information that outgoing Interior Minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov
ordered his ministry to prepare files on the leaders of the
civil protests, BSP leader Sergei Stanishev said (Presa, Trud,
Duma).
- Power distributor CEZ Bulgaria, which supplies
electricity to consumers in Sofia and northwestern Bulgaria,
appointed one of its directors - Radoslav Dimitrov as the first
energy ombudsman. He will help customers resolve complaints over
electricity bills and will accept proposals of customers for
improving services (Presa, Standart).
- The Bulgarian national television BNT has announced that
it is withdrawing the song Kismet from the 2013 Eurovision Song
Contest. The decision was made after it became clear that BNT
could not reach an agreement about copyright, in accordance with
the requirements of the international competition, with one of
the authors of the song - a musician and producer from Argentina
- The fiscal reserve of the central bank has fallen by 713
million levs ($474.73 million) in the first week of March to
critical 2.7 billion levs, the central bank data shows (Sega,
Presa).
- Exports rose 23.9 percent to 3.5 billion levs ($2.33
billion)on an annual basis in January, the statistics office
said (Capital daily, Duma).