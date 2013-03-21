PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 21

SOFIA, March 21 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- The interim government said it plans to include additional 36,000 families in the list of those eligible to receive state energy aid. (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Monitor, Capital Daily, Presa)

-- The government will seek ways to further decrease electricity prices for households in a bid to quell public discontent over high utility prices, Prime Minister Marin Raikov said (24 Chasa, Standart, Monitor, Presa)

24 CHASA- If politicians fail to proves they can change the next protests will include massive refusal to pay taxes and utility bills, which means the end of the state, said Ivan Krastev, political analyst with Centre for Liberal Studies.

-- IT giant Hewlett Packard opened a new service centre in Bulgaria that will employ 800 highly qualified staff.