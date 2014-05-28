PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - May 28

SOFIA May 28 These are some of the main stories
24 CHASA - The government plans to raise the minimum monthly
pay to 450 levs ($310) from 340 levs at present as of next year
in a bit to sooth public angel and boost its popularity,
government officials said.
-- The Socialist-led government is likely to survive the
fourth no-confidence motion against it after the ethnic Turkish
MRF party, a junior coalition partner in the ruling coalition,
said it will back the cabinet. (24 Chasa, Presa)
-- The ruling coalition will consider a partial government
reshuffle to boost its popularity , after the Socialists came in
a distant second in the EU election. (Trud, Standart, Presa)
-- U.S. Chevron said it is closing its office in
Bulgaria, two years after Bulgarian imposed a ban on fracking.
(Capital daily, Standart)
($1 = 1.4365 Bulgarian Levs)