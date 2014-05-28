PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - May 28

SOFIA May 28 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

24 CHASA - The government plans to raise the minimum monthly pay to 450 levs ($310) from 340 levs at present as of next year in a bit to sooth public angel and boost its popularity, government officials said.

-- The Socialist-led government is likely to survive the fourth no-confidence motion against it after the ethnic Turkish MRF party, a junior coalition partner in the ruling coalition, said it will back the cabinet. (24 Chasa, Presa)

-- The ruling coalition will consider a partial government reshuffle to boost its popularity , after the Socialists came in a distant second in the EU election. (Trud, Standart, Presa)

-- U.S. Chevron said it is closing its office in Bulgaria, two years after Bulgarian imposed a ban on fracking. (Capital daily, Standart) ($1 = 1.4365 Bulgarian Levs)