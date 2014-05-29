PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - May 29

SOFIA May 29 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- European Commission President Jose Barroso has told Bulgarian Prime Minister Oresharski that the EC will take action against the Balkan country due to non-observance of EU rules in the South Stream agreements (Capital daily, Sega, 24 Chasa, Duma).

-- Ethnic Turkish MRF party leader Lyutvi Mestan said there is no way for Bulgarian government to complete its term. MRF is a junior coalition partner of the ruling Socialists (Capital daily, Presa, Standart, 24 Chasa, Sega, Duma).

-- Centre-right GERB, the largest opposition party in Bulgaria, won 30.6 percent of the votes in the Balkan country's EU election, comfortably ahead of the ruling Socialists (BSP) on 18.9 percent, complete official results showed (Trud, 24 Chasa, Duma).

-- Economy Minister Dragomir Stoynev said that a new energy strategy will be submitted in parliament next month, adding it will be based on the liberalization of the market, the implementation of commitments to the EU, the stabilization of key companies in the sector, the diversification of energy supply sources and routes, and the halt of the sale of assets in the sector (Standart, 24 Chasa, Sega, Duma).

-- Nationalist Attack party said it would most probably seek a cancellation of the EU election results due to breaches of election rules by center-right party GERB and the Bulgaria without Censorship party (Presa, Trud, 24 Chasa).

-- Around 500,000 real estate properties in eastern Bulgaria are owned by Russian citizens, Russian consul in Varna Yurii Solovyov said (Standart, Trud, Duma).