PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - May 29

SOFIA May 29 These are some of the main stories
in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- European Commission President Jose Barroso has told
Bulgarian Prime Minister Oresharski that the EC will take action
against the Balkan country due to non-observance of EU rules in
the South Stream agreements (Capital daily, Sega, 24 Chasa,
Duma).
-- Ethnic Turkish MRF party leader Lyutvi Mestan said there
is no way for Bulgarian government to complete its term. MRF is
a junior coalition partner of the ruling Socialists (Capital
daily, Presa, Standart, 24 Chasa, Sega, Duma).
-- Centre-right GERB, the largest opposition party in
Bulgaria, won 30.6 percent of the votes in the Balkan country's
EU election, comfortably ahead of the ruling Socialists (BSP) on
18.9 percent, complete official results showed (Trud, 24 Chasa,
Duma).
-- Economy Minister Dragomir Stoynev said that a new energy
strategy will be submitted in parliament next month, adding it
will be based on the liberalization of the market, the
implementation of commitments to the EU, the stabilization of
key companies in the sector, the diversification of energy
supply sources and routes, and the halt of the sale of assets in
the sector (Standart, 24 Chasa, Sega, Duma).
-- Nationalist Attack party said it would most probably seek
a cancellation of the EU election results due to breaches of
election rules by center-right party GERB and the Bulgaria
without Censorship party (Presa, Trud, 24 Chasa).
-- Around 500,000 real estate properties in eastern Bulgaria
are owned by Russian citizens, Russian consul in Varna Yurii
Solovyov said (Standart, Trud, Duma).