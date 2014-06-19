PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - June 19

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
SOFIA, June 19 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Prosecutors said they do not have enough proof to demand custody for three men they have suspected of plotting to kill a deputy from the ethnic Turkish MRF party. (Trud, Standart, Sega, 24 Chasa)
-- The leader of the main opposition centre-right GERB party Boiko Borisov, demonstratively tore the agreement with the other political parties for a smooth transitions to early elections after the ruling Socialists moved ahead to discuss changes in the law for the interior ministry. (Trud, Standart, Sega, Presa)
-- Bulgaria's wheat crop this year may reach 5 million tonnes if the weather in the next couple of weeks is favourable, Farm Minister Dimitar Grekov said. (Monitor, Presa, Trud)
-- Bulgarian troubled state railway operator BDZ has asked creditors to cut its debt by 30 percent. The company owes over 86 million euros, officials said. (Capital Daily, Trud)
-- The electrical engineering company ABB has opned a new plant in Bulgaria worth 23 million euros opening some 600 new jobs.(Presa, Capital Daily)
