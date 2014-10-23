PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Oct 23

SOFIA Oct 23 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

PRESA - Payments of guaranteed deposits of up to 100,000 euros per depositor in Corporate Commercial Bank will most likely start in the beginning of December, after the central bank be forced to revoke the bank's licence following an audit revealing that two thirds of its assets should be written off.

24 CHASA - Centre-right GERB will be looking to form a coalition with three or four parties to ensure majority in the parliament, party sources said.

-- The ethnic Turkish MRF party plans to propose a new law, aimed to lift bank secret on credits in troubled Corporate Commercial Bank and find the end-owners of shell companies that have received loans worth millions of levs. (24 Chasa, Duma, Presa, Standart, Trud)

-- The interim finance ministry cut its 2015 economic growth forecast to 1.2 percent from an estimate of the previous government for growth of 2.6 percent. (24 Chasa, Duma, Capital Daily, Monitor, Trud, Sega, Standart)

-- U.S. IT developer Progress Software has agreed to acquire Bulgarian IT company Terelik for $262.2 million, the companies said. The deal is one of the biggest for firms, that were established and developed by Bulgarian entrepreneurs.(Capital Daily, Presa, Trud)

-- Bulgaria has approved to reduce by 82 percent the $50.6 million debt owed by Afghanistan and has signed a deal to receive 8.2 million in payments in the next 10 years, the government said. (Capital Daily, Monitor, Standart)