PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Dec 11

-- Bulgaria signed an agreement with HSBC, Societe Generale, Citi and Unicredit to get a 1.5 billion euros ($1.87 billion) bridge loan before a planned sale of foreign bonds next year, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said. The six-month loan has interest of 90 basis points over Euribor (Standart, Presa).

-- The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) will stage a protest against the planned increase in the retirement age and the low incomes (Standart, Duma).

-- Nine people were detained for 24 hours following a specialized police operation in connection with received signals of match-fixing (Standart, Meridian Match, Presa).

-- South Stream Bulgaria keeps working on the gas pipeline project, the company's chief executive Dimitar Gogov said, adding there had been no official statement on the part of the shareholders in South Stream that the project had been terminated (Standart, Presa).

-- More than two billion levs ($1.27 billion) of the guaranteed deposits in the Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank), which is undergoing an insolvency court procedure, have already been paid off, the Deposit Insurance Fund said (Standart, Presa).

-- All emergency aid ambulances will bear posters in support of Health Minister Petar Moskov, who has been heavily criticised for his proposal that ambulances should not enter Roma quarters, where medics had been assaulted previously, unless their safety is guaranteed (Standart, Sega).

($1 = 1.5825 leva) ($1 = 0.8072 euros) ($1 = 1.5692 leva) ($1 = 0.8019 euros)