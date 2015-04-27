PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - April 27

SOFIA, April 27 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Former Bulgarian President Georgi Parvanov was reelected as chair of the centre-left ABV party and insisted that Bulgaria's cabinet should undergo certain changes Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Presa, Monitor, Sega, Capital daily, Duma).

-- Bulgaria's ambassador in Ankara was summoned by the Turkish foreign ministry because of the resolution adopted by the Bulgarian parliament on the 1915 "mass killing" of Armenians (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Presa).

-- Bulgaria has not received notice of termination for the South Stream gas pipeline project so far, Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said.

MONITOR - Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev will host a session of the Consultative Council for National Security on Monday to discuss the current security environment and the state of the Bulgarian Armed Forces.

MERIDIAN MATCH - CSKA Sofia, the 31-times Bulgarian champions, failed to score a goal in eighth successive match -- the worst sequence in their history, when they were beaten 2-0 by Litex Lovech