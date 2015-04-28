PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - April 28

SOFIA, April 28 These are some of the main
-- The Consultative Council for National Security has
recommended to government to introduce a program that will help
the Bulgaria's armed forces meet NATO requirements, President
Rosen Plevneliev said, adding that defense expenditure would be
gradually boosting to 2 percent of GDP until 2024 (Trud, 24
Chasa, Standart, Presa, Monitor, Sega).
-- Sofia City Court has impounded property worth more than
1,5 million levs ($8.34 million), owned by former deputy speaker
of the parliament Hristo Biserov and his stepson. In 2013, the
Commission for Illegal Assets Forfeiture launched an inspection
after the start of pre-trial proceedings against them over tax
crimes and money laundering (Trud, Standart, Presa, Monitor).
-- German discount supermarket chain Lidl opened a store in
the southwestern town of Dupnitsa. The chain already has 77
stores in 41 towns throughout Bulgaria (Standart, Trud, Presa).
-- Police detained a group of 10 Syrian illegal migrants as
they were traveling through the territory of the region of the
southern town Stara Zagora.
($1 = 1.7978 leva)