PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Oct 14

SOFIA Oct 14 These are some of the main stories
in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Some 58 percent of Bulgarian voters plan to cast ballots
in the local elections on Oct 25 October, an opinion poll by
Alpha Research showed. However, 48 percent of respondents say
the election will be "unfair" (Trud, 24 Chasa, Duma).
-- Four nationally-represented employers' organizations have
asked the government to suspend payments above market prices for
electricity generated by the lignite coal-fired plants, owned by
U.S-based AES and ContourGlobal (Capital daily, Trud, Standart,
Sega).
-- Bulgaria's government gave the green light to Shell
Exploration Co, part of oil major Royal Dutch Shell, to conduct
deep-water oil and gas exploration off its Black Sea coast. The
permit for prospecting and exploration activities at Blocks
Silistar 1-14 has been awarded for a period of five years
(Capital daily, Monitor, 24 Chasa).
-- Bulgarian authorities detained 12 illegal immigrants
after a police operation involving a car pursuit in the Black
Sea city of Burgas (Standart, Duma).