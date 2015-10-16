PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Oct 16

SOFIA Oct 16 These are some of the main stories
in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Bulgaria hopes to sign a final investment decision to
build a gas link connecting Bulgaria and Greece as it tries to
cut its almost total dependence on Russian gas within a month,
Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova. (Duma, 24 Chasa, Capital
Daily)
-- Bulgaria will sign by the end of the next week an
agreement with Poland for an overhaul of its ageing MiG-29
fighter jets, Defence Minister Nikolay Nenchev said. (24 Chasa)
-- The state pensions will increase by 2.5 percent as of
July next year, Labour Minister Ivailo kalfin said. (Capital
Daily, Trud)