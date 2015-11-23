PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Nov 23

SOFIA Nov 23 These are some of the main stories
-- Strong winds cut electricity supplies and uprooted trees
across Bulgaria. Two airplanes had to land at the airport of
central city of Plovdiv after landing at Sofia airport proved
unsafe (Standart, 24 Chasa, Trud, Monitor, Duma)
-- The Polish man, who had "joked" about a bomb threat and
caused an emergency landing of a Polish airplane at the
Bulgarian airport of Burgas, was released on bail by a Bulgarian
court. (Standart, Duma)
CAPITAL DAILY - The finance ministry has surprisingly
reopened and sold additional 50 million euros to its 20-year
Eurobonds due in 2035 to a private investor without tender at a
price that was lower compared to the market price of the bonds
at present.
CAPITAL DAILY - The central bank said commercial banks have
to put 82.2 million levs ($44.64 million) in the newly
established Fund for bank restructuring as part of the measures
to ensure the stability of the banking system and in line with
EU regulations.
- Bulgaria will sign a final investment decision to build a
gas link with neighbouring Greece on Dec. 10, Energy Minister
Temenuzhka Petkova said. (Capital Daily, Monitor)