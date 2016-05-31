PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - May 31

SOFIA May 31 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Bulgaria ranks third in the list of most attractive outsourcing destinations in the world and is first in Europe, President Rosen Plevneliev said at the opening of the new outsourcing centre of Telus International in the central city of Plovdiv. (24 Chasa, Capital Daily)

-- The chief prosecutor of Sofia prosecution has resigned from his post citing health reasons a month before the European Commission sends experts to inspect the work of Bulgarian prosecution and help improve its efficiency. (Capital Daily, 24 Chasa, Duma, Trud)

CAPITAL DAILY - Bulgaria's competitiveness has improved and the country now ranks 50 among 621 surveyed countries in terms of business and government efficiency, infrastructure and economic performance by Swiss IDM World Competitiveness Centre.