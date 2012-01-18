Bulgaria bans shale oil and gas drilling

BRIEF-Philips Lighting expands recall of metal halide lamps
* Philips lighting expands recall of metal halide lamps due to fire and laceration hazards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SOFIA Jan 18 The Bulgarian parliament banned on Wednesday shale oil and gas exploration through hydraulic fracturing or fracking due to environmental concerns following widespread protests against the unconventional gas.
A total of 166 deputies in the 240-strong chamber voted to impose a permanent ban on fracking, an exploration method which involves injecting water mixed with sand and chemicals at high pressure into shale formations.
Deputies said there were not enough proofs the drilling method was environmentally safe. Critics worry it may poison underground waters, trigger earthquakes and pose serious hazards to public health.
On Tuesday, the government cancelled a shale gas exploration permit to U.S. energy major Chevron.
WASHINGTON, March 1 The U.S. Labor Department has taken a first step toward possible derailment or dilution of its controversial rule on retirement advice as it begins to re-examine it at the directive of President Donald Trump, according to a notice made public on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 1 Ford plans to axe 1,100 jobs at its engine plant in Wales, trade unions said on Wednesday, although the U.S. carmaker said there were no immediate plans for cuts nor had it confirmed any future losses.